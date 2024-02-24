Blackwell scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Blackwell got the Blackhawks on the board in the second period. The 30-year-old forward has scored in back-to-back outings after posting just a single assist and 36 shots on net over his previous 16 games. He's at eight points, 60 shots, 35 hits and a minus-2 rating through 28 appearances. Blackwell is seeing time in a middle-six role, but his offense is too low for fantasy consideration in most formats.