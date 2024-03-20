Blackwell suffered an undisclosed injury late in Tuesday's game versus the Kings, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Head coach Luke Richardson didn't have an update on Blackwell's status after the forward went down in the third period. If Blackwell can't suit up Thursday versus the Ducks, Mackenzie Entwistle will likely draw into the lineup in a bottom-six role.
