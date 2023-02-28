Blackwell (undisclosed) will not return Monday against Anaheim.
Blackwell logged 5:52 of ice time before exiting Monday's contest. He has seven points through 53 games this season, with seven of those coming in his last 21 appearances. There should be an update on his status before Tuesday's tilt with Arizona.
