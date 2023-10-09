Blackwell (groin) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per CapFriendly.
Blackwell is expected to miss the first five games of the campaign at a minimum. He picked up just 10 points through 53 appearances with Chicago last season, so fantasy managers shouldn't need to track his status.
