Blackwell scored a goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Blackwell had gone 10 games without a goal, but he managed four assists in that span. His scoring drought ended at 14:34 of the third period, giving the Blackhawks their first lead in the game. The 29-year-old forward continues to play a fairly limited role with nine points, 45 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-11 rating through 44 contests this season. Given his bottom-six role and the Blackhawks' lackluster team offense, Blackwell's best left on the waiver wire in fantasy.