Blackwell scored a goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.
Blackwell had gone 10 games without a goal, but he managed four assists in that span. His scoring drought ended at 14:34 of the third period, giving the Blackhawks their first lead in the game. The 29-year-old forward continues to play a fairly limited role with nine points, 45 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-11 rating through 44 contests this season. Given his bottom-six role and the Blackhawks' lackluster team offense, Blackwell's best left on the waiver wire in fantasy.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Colin Blackwell: Provides assist in win•
-
Blackhawks' Colin Blackwell: Sets up opening tally•
-
Blackhawks' Colin Blackwell: Scores first goal of 2022-23•
-
Blackhawks' Colin Blackwell: Posts rare point•
-
Blackhawks' Colin Blackwell: Earns helper in win•
-
Blackhawks' Colin Blackwell: Signs two-year deal with Chicago•