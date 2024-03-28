Blackwell (upper body) will miss his fourth straight game Thursday versus Ottawa, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The good news is that Blackwell has started skating again. He has eight goals and 12 points in 39 games this season.
