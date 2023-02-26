Blackwell posted an assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

Blackwell ended a seven-game point drought with a helper on David Gust's first-period tally. The 29-year-old Blackwell remains in a bottom-six role, and he hasn't done much on offense in that spot all year. He's up to two goals, eight helpers, 53 shots on net, 49 hits and a minus-16 rating through 52 appearances.