Blackwell (upper body) will miss Thursday's game against Anaheim, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

The extent of Blackwell's injury is still being assessed, so there isn't a timetable for his recovery yet beyond the fact that he won't play Thursday. The 30-year-old has eight goals and 12 points in 39 appearances this season. Mackenzie Entwistle will likely draw into the lineup due to Blackwell's absence.