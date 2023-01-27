Blackwell logged an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Blackwell has managed four assists over his last eight games. The forward didn't have more than two points in any of the first three months of the campaign, but he's been better in January. For the season, he's at one goal, seven helpers, 43 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-11 rating through 41 outings.