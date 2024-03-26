Blackwell (upper body) has been skating, but he has yet to be cleared for contact, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Blackwell will miss a third straight contest Tuesday against Calgary. He's tallied just 12 points through 39 contests this season, so fantasy managers shouldn't need to keep tabs on his status.
