Blackwell (upper body) will return to the lineup Saturday versus Dallas, Blackhawks' beat writer Greg Boysen reports.
Blackwell missed six games with the injury. The bottom-six forward has eight goals and 12 points in 39 games in 2022-23, as he missed the first 30 games of the season with a groin injury. He will replace Taylor Raddysh in the lineup.
