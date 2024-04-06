Share Video

Blackwell (upper body) will return to the lineup Saturday versus Dallas, Blackhawks' beat writer Greg Boysen reports.

Blackwell missed six games with the injury. The bottom-six forward has eight goals and 12 points in 39 games in 2022-23, as he missed the first 30 games of the season with a groin injury. He will replace Taylor Raddysh in the lineup.

