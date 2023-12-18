Blackwell (groin) was activated from injured reserve Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Blackwell has been on injured reserve since early October and has yet to make his season debut. The 30-year-old tallied two goals and 10 points in 53 games last season. He did not suit up Sunday against Vancouver but could return Tuesday against Colorado.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Colin Blackwell: Lands on IR•
-
Blackhawks' Colin Blackwell: Skates after practice Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Colin Blackwell: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Colin Blackwell: Undergoes season-ending surgery•
-
Blackhawks' Colin Blackwell: Still not returning•
-
Blackhawks' Colin Blackwell: Expected to miss time•