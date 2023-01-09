Blackwell found the back of the net in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win against Calgary.
Blackwell scored at 10:10 of the first period to put Chicago up 2-1. It was his first goal and fourth point in 33 games in 2022-23. Blackwell entered the contest averaging just 11:54 of ice time this season and shouldn't be expected to make regular offensive contributions unless his role grows.
