Blackwell scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.
It was the first goal of the season for Blackwell after he was sidelined for the opening 30 games of the year due to a groin problem. Considering the Massachusetts native managed a mere two goals in 53 games last season, fantasy players probably shouldn't be banking on him scoring with consistency this year.
