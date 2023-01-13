Blackwell registered an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Blackwell has followed up a 16-game point drought with a goal and an assist over his last two contests. He fed Sam Lafferty for a breakaway goal 3:24 into the first period Thursday. Blackwell has struggled with the Blackhawks this year, logging five points, 38 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-8 rating through 34 appearances in a bottom-six role.