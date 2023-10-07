Blackwell (sports hernia) was back on the ice after practice Saturday, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Blackwell underwent season-ending surgery in March and it was thought the recovery period would be 12 weeks. It has been more than six months since the surgery and Blackwell finally returned to the ice for a skate Saturday. He had two goals and 10 points in 53 games last season. There is no timetable for his return at this time.
