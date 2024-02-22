Blackwell scored his fourth goal of the season in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers.

The 30-year-old got Chicago on the board midway through the first period with a nifty move on Samuel Ersson, but it was all the offense the home side could muster. Blackwell snapped a 10-game point drought and a 16-game goalless streak in the process, and on the season he has only seven points in 27 games. He did see top-six minutes at even strength Wednesday, but Blackwell is still a long way from the fantasy radar.