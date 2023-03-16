Blackwell (groin) remains out of the lineup versus the Predators on Thursday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Blackwell remains out indefinitely after sustaining a groin injury in late February. Even once he returns, he would likely be limited to a bottom-six role.
