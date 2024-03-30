Blackwell (upper body) won't play Saturday versus Philadelphia, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Blackwell will sit out his sixth consecutive contest. He has collected eight goals, 12 points, 83 shots on net and 41 hits across 39 appearances this campaign.
