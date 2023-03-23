Blackwell underwent season-ending sports hernia surgery Wednesday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Blackwell is expected to make a full recovery in 12 weeks, so at this point there's no reason to believe he won't be ready for training camp in September. He'll finish the 2022-23 campaign having collected 10 points and a minus-16 rating while averaging 11:48 of ice time through 53 contests.