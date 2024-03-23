Blackwell (upper body) won't play Saturday against San Jose, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Blackwell will miss his second straight contest. He has picked up eight goals, 12 points, 83 shots on net and 41 hits over 39 appearances this season. With the Blackhawks going to back six defensemen and 12 forwards in Saturday's contest, Mackenzie Entwistle will play and Jarred Tinordi will be scratched.