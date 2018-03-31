Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Allows five in loss
Delia made 31 saves on 36 shots in a 5-0 loss to the Avalanche on Friday.
Delia had to leave Chicago's game Thursday, paving the way for the miraculous Scott Foster, and he may be wishing he had stayed out of the crease against Colorado. The 23-year-old rookie has only played in two NHL games, so this was a daunting task for him. Since the Blackhawks have nothing to play for, they may keep giving Delia chances, but he has a lot left to prove to fantasy players.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Back in goal Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Expected to be available Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Exits with injury•
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Starting on short notice Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Will make NHL debut Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Moves to hockey's highest level•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...