Delia made 31 saves on 36 shots in a 5-0 loss to the Avalanche on Friday.

Delia had to leave Chicago's game Thursday, paving the way for the miraculous Scott Foster, and he may be wishing he had stayed out of the crease against Colorado. The 23-year-old rookie has only played in two NHL games, so this was a daunting task for him. Since the Blackhawks have nothing to play for, they may keep giving Delia chances, but he has a lot left to prove to fantasy players.