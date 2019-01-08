Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Another strong outing despite loss
Delia steered away 39 of 42 shots in Monday's loss to the Flames.
Delia's stellar performance allowed the Blackhawks to stick with the Flames, who are the top team in the Western Conference, until the final buzzer. It was the 24-year-old's fifth start of the season, and he posted a .929 save percentage, which ranks as his lowest mark of the year. That's an encouraging sign for Chicago while Corey Crawford recovers from a concussion.
