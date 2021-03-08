Delia was recalled from his conditioning stint in AHL Rockford on Monday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Delia had a rough time in the minors, generating an .858 save percentage and a 5.16 GAA over four appearances. He'll practice and travel with the big club for now, but as long as Kevin Lankinen is healthy, Delia isn't expected to draw into many, if any, NHL games.