Delia will start between the pipes Friday against the Avalanche at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Delia was helped to the locker room during the third period of Thursday's game against the Jets and sat out the remainder of the matchup due to cramps. It appears the issue has subsided and he will return to the cage, facing a Colorado team notching 3.46 goals per game at home this season.