Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Bailed out by offense
Delia turned aside 34 of 39 shots in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Capitals.
It's his first win in January, but Delia's numbers won't reflect it as he surrendered at least four goals for the third time in his last four starts. The 24-year-old now sports a 3.00 GAA through 10 outings, but his .923 save percentage suggests the Chicago defense is as much to blame for that mediocre figure as he is.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...