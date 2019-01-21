Delia turned aside 34 of 39 shots in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Capitals.

It's his first win in January, but Delia's numbers won't reflect it as he surrendered at least four goals for the third time in his last four starts. The 24-year-old now sports a 3.00 GAA through 10 outings, but his .923 save percentage suggests the Chicago defense is as much to blame for that mediocre figure as he is.