Delia surrendered five goals on 37 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.

Delia held the fort well for the first period, but the Lightning poured three past him in the second and another pair in the third. The 26-year-old faced slightly more traffic than Malcolm Subban did in Wednesday's season opener, but the result was another loss for Chicago. Wins could be hard to come by for Delia this year. It's unclear which netminder will draw the start Sunday versus the Panthers, but neither will have much appeal in fantasy.