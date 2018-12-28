Delia made 46 saves in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Make that two impressive showings for Delia so far in 2018-19, as the 24-year-old has allowed a combined three goals in his first two starts of the season. With Chicago's campaign all but over, Delia should see more time between the pipes than an aging veteran like Cam Ward in the second half of the year. With the victory, the 24-year-old backstop will see his record improve to 2-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and .964 save percentage. Impressive stats aside, Chicago's inability to win games consistently render its netminders close to worthless in fantasy.