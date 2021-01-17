Delia will draw the road start for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Delia was shelled in his first start of the season Friday against the Lightning, surrendering five goals on 37 shots. Although the Panthers have yet to play this season, their offense was one of the tops in the league in 2019-20, sitting sixth in goals per game (3.30). With the fact that the total is sitting at 6.5 for the game Sunday, Delia doesn't have much appeal from a fantasy perspective.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Blasted for five goals•
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Tending twine Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Joins training camp roster•
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Sent to minors•
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Weathers storm in relief•
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Recalled on emergency basis•