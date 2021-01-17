Delia will draw the road start for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Delia was shelled in his first start of the season Friday against the Lightning, surrendering five goals on 37 shots. Although the Panthers have yet to play this season, their offense was one of the tops in the league in 2019-20, sitting sixth in goals per game (3.30). With the fact that the total is sitting at 6.5 for the game Sunday, Delia doesn't have much appeal from a fantasy perspective.