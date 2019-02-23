Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Crushed by Avalanche
Delia stopped 26 of 30 shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Colorado's final goal was scored into an empty net. Delia continues to struggle, allowing at least three goals in seven straight starts, and the rookie's 4.39 GAA and .878 save percentage over that stretch make him an all but certain roster casualty when Corey Crawford (concussion) is finally ready to return to action.
