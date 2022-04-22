Delia (undisclosed) left Thursday's game versus the Kings in the third period after he was slow to get up following a goal, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Delia gave up two goals in a span of 15 seconds in the third period, and it appears he was injured on the latter of those tallies. He gave up four goals on 35 shots in the contest and left in line for the loss. Given the late timing of the injury, it's unlikely the Blackhawks will have an update on his status before Friday. They next play Saturday against the Sharks.