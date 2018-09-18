Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Doesn't start Tuesday
Contrary to a previous report, Delia wasn't the Blackhawks' starting goalie for Tuesday's preseason game against the Blue Jackets, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Instead, veteran Cam Ward took over the blue paint. It's not clear why the last-minute change occurred or if Delia will get the starting nod Thursday in Detroit.
