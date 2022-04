Delia allowed three goals on 36 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Delia got the nod for Chicago's season finale and turned in one of his better performances of the campaign, but it wasn't enough to get into the win column. He finishes the season with a 1-4-1 record, 3.85 GAA and .899 save percentage, so Delia's unlikely to attract significant interest as an unrestricted free agent.