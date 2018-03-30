Delia exited Thursday's 6-2 win over the Jets due to an undisclosed injury.

Anton Forsberg was originally supposed to start against Winnipeg, but he suffered an undisclosed injury of his own while playing soccer with his teammates as a warmup prior to Thursday's contest, forcing Delia into action. Delia made 25 saves on 27 shots before being helped to the locker room in the third period after suffering his injury. Emergency goaltender Scott Foster came in to finish the game, making seven saves on seven shots. The Blackhawks won't have long to figure out their goaltending situation, as they're right back at if Friday night against Colorado, so they'll likely be forced to recall Jean-Francois Berube from the minors.