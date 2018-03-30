Delia (undisclosed) is expected to be available for Friday's game against Colorado, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It looked like Delia may be dealing with a serious injury when he left Thursday's 6-2 win over Winnipeg in the third period, but the 23-year-old netminder was evidently just suffering from cramps. It wouldn't be surprising to see Delia get the start against the Avalanche in what will be the second of back-to-back games for Chicago, as Anton Forsberg is expected to miss the rest of the season with the injury he sustained during his pregame ritual Thursday.