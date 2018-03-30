Delia (undisclosed) is expected to be available for Friday's game against Colorado, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It looked like Delia may be dealing with a serious injury when he left Thursday's 6-2 win over Winnipeg in the third period, but the 23-year-old netminder was evidently just suffering from cramps. It wouldn't be surprising to see Delia get the start against the Avalanche in what will be the second of back-to-back games for Chicago, as Anton Forsberg is expected to miss the rest of the season with the injury he sustained during his pregame ritual Thursday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories