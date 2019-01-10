Delia stopped 33 of 37 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.

He made some big saves and didn't allow any particularly soft goals, but Delia still finds himself 0-1-2 with a 3.30 GAA and .922 save percentage to begin the new year. Wins could be hard to come by on a team with fewer victories than any other in the Western Conference, but Delia has played well enough to at least remain in a timeshare with Cam Ward until Corey Crawford (concussion) is cleared for action again.