Delia will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's road game versus the Hurricanes, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Delia will be making his first NHL start since he surrendered five goals on 36 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Panthers on Jan. 17. The 26-year-old backstop relieved Malcolm Subban midway through the second period of Monday's matchup with Carolina, and he was excellent, stopping all 19 shots he faced, but that wasn't enough to help Chicago turn things around, as the Blackhawks still ultimately lost 5-2. Delia will attempt to secure his first NHL win of the season in a rematch with the same Hurricanes squad Tuesday.