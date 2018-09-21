Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Gets starting nod Friday
Delia will start Friday's preseason game against the Senators.
Delia was expected to start Tuesday against the Blue Jackets, but he took a backup role to Cam Ward instead. The 24-year-old spent last season in the AHL and recorded a .900 save percentage and 2.72 GAA while posting a 17-7-2 record.
