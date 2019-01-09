Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Gets starting nod
Delia will guard the goal in Wednesday's home game against the Predators, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Delia has been sharp recently, maintaining an impressive .935 save percentage through his last two appearances, but he's posted a disappointing 0-1-1 record over that span due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The rookie netminder will look to stay dialed in and snap his two-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Nashville team that's averaging 3.14 goals per game on the road this campaign, eighth in the NHL.
