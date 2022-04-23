Delia (undisclosed) will back up Kevin Lankinen in Saturday night's game against San Jose, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Delia exited Thursday's loss to the Kings with cramps, but he's healthy enough to serve as Lankinen's back up against the Sharks. It wouldn't be surprising to see Delia get the starting nod Monday against Philadelphia.
