Delia inked a two-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Friday.

Delia joins Chicago following his junior season at Merrimack College in which he posted a 9-8-3 record with a .927 save percentage. Over his collegiate career, the netminder logged a 2.48 GAA, but only came away with 21 wins -- which speaks more to the lack of offense around him. AHL Chicago appears to be set between the pipes with Jean-Francois Berube and Jeff Glass, so it appears that Delia will be headed to ECHL Indy to start his professional career.

