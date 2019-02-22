Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Guarding cage Friday
Delia is slated to start between the pipes in Friday's matchup with the visiting Avalanche, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Delia will look to bounce back after a pair of lackluster performances. The California native was pulled from Monday's game against Ottawa after allowing three goals in less than eight minutes. Before that, Delia gave up six to Boston on Feb. 12. The 24-year-old will take on a Colorado offense that is averaging 3.39 goals per game on the road -- good for fifth-best in the NHL -- and is coming off a 7-1 stomping of the Jets on Wednesday.
