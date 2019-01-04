Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Heroics continue in OT loss
Delia's 47 saves weren't enough in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.
With New York holding a 50-21 edge in shots, this loss certainly wasn't on Delia, who had to stand on his head just to earn his team a point. Such is life in Chicago these days, yet Delia's still managed to post a 3-0-1 record with the previously downtrodden club thanks to a spectacular 1.98 GAA and .952 save percentage.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Named Thursday's starter•
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Wins third game•
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Snags another start Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Busy in victory•
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Patrolling crease versus Wild•
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Wins 2018-19 debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...