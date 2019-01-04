Delia's 47 saves weren't enough in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

With New York holding a 50-21 edge in shots, this loss certainly wasn't on Delia, who had to stand on his head just to earn his team a point. Such is life in Chicago these days, yet Delia's still managed to post a 3-0-1 record with the previously downtrodden club thanks to a spectacular 1.98 GAA and .952 save percentage.