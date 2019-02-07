Delia will get the starting nod for Thursday's home tilt versus Vancouver, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Delia seems to have recovered from a six-game losing streak with wins in back-to-back outings. The 24-year-old figures to continue splitting time in the crease with Cam Ward until Corey Crawford (concussion) is available to return -- assuming the veteran netminder isn't out for the rest of the year.