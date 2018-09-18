Delia appears poised to get the start in goal in Tuesday's preseason matchup with Columbus, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Delia spent most of 2017-18 in the AHL, compiling a 17-7-2 record while posting a 2.72 GAA and .900 save percentage in 28 appearances. The 24-year-old netminder will once again serve as Rockford's starting netminder this year, but he could begin the campaign with the big club if Corey Crawford (concussion) still isn't ready to return when the regular season gets underway Oct. 4 against Ottawa.