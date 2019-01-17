Blackhawks' Collin Delia: In net Thursday
Delia will defend the net Thursday against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Coming off four straight losses, Delia posted a solid relief appearance Monday against the Devils, setting aside 14 of the 15 shots sent his way. He will retake the cage Thursday, looking to take down a Rangers team that flaunts a 12-6-5 record on home ice.
More News
