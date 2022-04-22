Delia was cramping up in the third period of Thursday's game versus the Kings, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The Blackhawks can breathe a sigh of relief here after Delia's early departure from the contest. The 27-year-old's status should be updated against prior to Saturday's game versus the Sharks, but he'll likely be good enough to at least back up Kevin Lankinen in that contest.
