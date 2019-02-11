Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Inks extension
Delia agreed to terms on a three-year, $3 million contract extension with Chicago on Monday.
Delia has filled in admirably for the injured Corey Crawford (concussion), as he is 6-2-3 with a 2.98 GAA while splitting time with Cam Ward. The 24-year-old Delia likely got a few extra years of term on his deal in order to be compliant with an expansion draft for Seattle -- though the California native could take over the No. 1 gig before said draft would occur. For now, he figures to continue rotating with Ward until Crawford is given the all-clear.
