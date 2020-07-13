Delia has been included in Chicago's Phase 3 training camp roster.

Delia went 16-13-1 with a .912 save percentage and 2.66 GAA in 32 games for HAL Rockford this season. Depending on what the team does with pending free agents Corey Crawford and Malcolm Subban, the 26-year-old Delia could find himself in the mix for a spot on the 23-man roster heading into 2020-21 and could even compete for regular starts. In addition to Delia, the team also added forwards Dylan Sikura, Mackenzie Entwistle, John Quenneville, Reese Johnson, Philipp Kurashev, defensemen Chad Krys and Alec Regula and netminders Kevin Lankinen and Matt Tomkins.