Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Lit up by Boston
Delia allowed six goals on 37 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Bruins.
Delia entered the contest on a three-game win streak with a season-long .923 save percentage. The defense faltered often in front of Delia, causing him to cough up his worst showing of the season. With Corey Crawford (concussion) returning soon and Cam Ward playing strong, Delia's days with the big club are likely numbered.
